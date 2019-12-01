Syrian Government Delegation Delaying Work of Constitutional Committee - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The US State Department said on Saturday that the Syrian government delegation was allegedly trying to delay the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) in Geneva by setting preconditions for further talks.

On Monday, the second round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks started in Geneva, but the Small Group within the SCC failed to reconvene as scheduled amid a lacking consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion.

A member of the SCC representing the country's opposition, Qasim Al-Khatib, told Sputnik on Monday that the Syrian government's delegation to the SCC was setting preconditions for talks on a new constitution and dragging out the process. At the same time, a member of the Small Group representing the country's government, Ashwak Abbas said that that the opposition delegation violated the committee's work schedule and wasted time.

US State Department Morgan Ortagus said that the delegation representing Syrian President Bashar Assad, had come to the second round of talks requesting preconditions in order to continue discussing new constitutional principles.

"The requested preconditions from the Assad regime clearly violate the constitutional committee's rules of procedure, and are a blatant attempt to delay the work of an important effort that is supported by both the Small Group and Astana Group," Ortagus said.

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.