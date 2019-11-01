Syrian Government Made No Concessions in Constitutional Committee Formation - Assad

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian authorities have made no concessions in the formation of the committee tasked with working on the country's constitution, Syrian President Bashar Assad said.

This week, the Syrian Constitutional Committee is meeting for the first time in Geneva. The 150-strong body is represented equally by members of the Syrian government, representatives of the opposition and the civil society.

"They sincerely believed that we will refuse to form the Constitutional Committee and maybe, it was a blow to them when we agreed to do this ... We have not made any concessions in what concerns the foundations of the committee," Assad said in an interview with state tv channels on Thursday.

Assad did not rule out that the Constitutional Committee and the results of its work might be used "as a platform for dealing blows and attacks on the structure of the Syrian state.

The president suggested that the West had planned to do this for years.

However, Assad noted later during the interview, that the government made some concessions concerning a couple of "formal" aspects of the committee's work.

The president also said that as the committee was being formed, another side suggested that some candidacies related to the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) be included into it.

The decision to form the committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Russia's Sochi in 2018.

The body includes a drafting committee that comprises 45 people and is tasked with preparing constitutional initiatives, and a larger structure that is responsible for adopting them.