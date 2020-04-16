UrduPoint.com
Syrian Gov't Capable Of Fighting COVID-19 Despite Ongoing Conflict - Russian Ambassador

The Syrian government is capable of coping with the coronavirus disease despite a long-running military conflict in the country, Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Efimov has told Sputnik

"We are sure that the Syrian government is able to deal with this challenge even after the long-running armed conflict in the country," Efimov said, adding that the COVID-19 situation in Syria was under control.

The ambassador added that the country's national health system was badly affected by the war. Yet, the official added that the Syrian leadership, "even in such circumstances," would mobilize all of its resources to combat the disease.

However, the Russian official noted that the areas of eastern Euphrates and At Tanf, a US military base in Syria's central Homs province, were in the most vulnerable position amid the crisis.

"There are overcrowded refugees' camps and prisons, which thousands of IS' militants [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] are detained in," Efimov said, adding that there was also a difficult situation in northwestern Syria, including the Idlib province, which was full of various armed groups.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the ceasefire guarantors in conflict-affected Syria. Russia regularly carries out humanitarian operations across the country and helps Damascus provide safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.

As of Thursday, Syria has confirmed 33 coronavirus cases with two deaths.

