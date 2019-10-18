(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Syrian authorities have picked parliamentarian Ahmad Kuzbari to co-chair the Constitutional Committee from the Damascus' side, the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper reported on Friday, citing an informed source.

The committee tasked with reworking the country's main law plans to gather for its first meeting under the UN auspices in late October.

The Syrian opposition has yet to name its co-chair of the committee. According to media reports, the opposition has chosen Saudi-based negotiator Hadi Bahra to represent it at the committee.

The United Nations announced the formation of the 150-strong committee in late September. The body will include government representatives, members of the opposition and civil society.