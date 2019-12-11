UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Gov't Committed To Liberate Idlib From Terrorists, Foreign Influence - Jaafari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:36 PM

Syrian Gov't Committed to Liberate Idlib From Terrorists, Foreign Influence - Jaafari

The Syrian government is committed to liberate the northwestern province of Idlib from terrorists and any foreign influence, the head of Damascus delegation at the Astana-14 talks on Syria, Bashar Jaafari, said on Wednesday, accusing the United States and some other nations of backing terrorist activities

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Syrian government is committed to liberate the northwestern province of Idlib from terrorists and any foreign influence, the head of Damascus delegation at the Astana-14 talks on Syria, Bashar Jaafari, said on Wednesday, accusing the United States and some other nations of backing terrorist activities.

"Idlib is a Syrian territory, and the Syrian government is determined to liberate all of Idlib from the international terrorist movements, gangs, as well as to liberate the remaining parts of Syria, which fall under foreign occupation, namely speaking the territories occupied by Turkey and the United States. And, of course, don't forget the Syrian Golan [Heights] occupied by the Israelis. So, the future of Idlib is very clear for us: there should be no terrorist presence at all in Idlib, this is a Syrian sovereign part, and it should be liberated from any international terrorist influence backed by foreign powers, such as the United States, France, Britain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Syria's Envoy to the United Nations in New York Jaafari said at a press conference after the Astana-14 talks.

He added that most of the terrorists present in Idlib were foreigners "moved by international intelligence services from Syria to Libya, from Libya to Niger, from Niger to Algeria, then back and forth."

Idlib, which was designated a de-escalation zone in September 2018, remains one of the last territories outside the control of the central Syrian government.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Turkey France Damascus Qatar Idlib New York Algeria United States Saudi Arabia Libya Niger September December 2018 All From Government

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

25 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

19 minutes ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

19 minutes ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

19 minutes ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

19 minutes ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.