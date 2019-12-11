(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The Syrian government is committed to liberate the northwestern province of Idlib from terrorists and any foreign influence, the head of Damascus delegation at the Astana-14 talks on Syria, Bashar Jaafari, said on Wednesday, accusing the United States and some other nations of backing terrorist activities.

"Idlib is a Syrian territory, and the Syrian government is determined to liberate all of Idlib from the international terrorist movements, gangs, as well as to liberate the remaining parts of Syria, which fall under foreign occupation, namely speaking the territories occupied by Turkey and the United States. And, of course, don't forget the Syrian Golan [Heights] occupied by the Israelis. So, the future of Idlib is very clear for us: there should be no terrorist presence at all in Idlib, this is a Syrian sovereign part, and it should be liberated from any international terrorist influence backed by foreign powers, such as the United States, France, Britain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar," Syria's Envoy to the United Nations in New York Jaafari said at a press conference after the Astana-14 talks.

He added that most of the terrorists present in Idlib were foreigners "moved by international intelligence services from Syria to Libya, from Libya to Niger, from Niger to Algeria, then back and forth."

Idlib, which was designated a de-escalation zone in September 2018, remains one of the last territories outside the control of the central Syrian government.