Syrian Gov't Delegation On Way To Geneva For Meeting Of Constitutional Committee - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 05:00 PM

Syrian Gov't Delegation on Way to Geneva for Meeting of Constitutional Committee - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) A delegation of the Syrian government departed from Damascus airport to Geneva on Sunday where they will participate in a meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), the al-Watan newspaper reported.

The committee will convene for the fresh meeting in Geneva on Monday after a nine-month break. The small body of the SCC will continue discussing the basic principles of the new Syrian constitution. The third round of meetings will last until Friday.

According to the newspaper, reporters did not accompany the delegation members to Geneva due to Switzerland's strict coronavirus-related restrictions ” every person who is not a delegation member has to be quarantined for two weeks.

The delegation members themselves have to be tested for COVID-19 before and after the flight.

The SCC meeting was scheduled for March but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SCC is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched last year in Geneva to work toward drafting a new constitution.

