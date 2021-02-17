UrduPoint.com
Syrian Gov't Delegation Prioritized Detainees, Abductees Return At Astana-Format Talks

The delegation of the Syrian government prioritized the return of refugees and abducted persons at the Astana-format talks in Russia's Sochi, the head of the delegation, Syria's assistant foreign minister Ayman Sousan said on Wednesday

"The Syrian party also reaffirmed the importance of stopping the suffering and anguish of people who have been kidnapped or forcibly moved by terrorist groups and militant groups, the importance of having them return to their homes, this is a priority for the Syrian state. We have reaffirmed once again our readiness to effectively cooperate with those involved in the political process with an understanding that this is a Syrian dialogue conducted and performed by the Syrians themselves, without any outside interference," Sousan said at a press conference.

The head of the governmental delegation noted that multiple bilateral meetings were held with the delegations of Russia, Iran and the United Nations.

Sousan accused Turkey of "providing cover to terror organizations and strengthening its military presence in Syria as an occupying force", also expressing belief that it was exactly because of Turkey's "hostile" actions that militants gained power in Idlib.

The Syrian government's delegation keeps strengthening that the humanitarian situation in the criris-torn country should not be politicized, Sousan said. The official went on to slam Syria's water blockaded as a "war crime."

Sousan also condemned Western sanctions on Syria as a "violation of international humanitarian law and human rights."

