Syrian Gov't Delegation To Visit Crimea Next Week - Russian Official

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 10:58 PM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) A senior Syrian government delegation will visit Russia's Crimea next week for trade and tourism talks, Crimean Deputy Prime Minister Georgy Muradov told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Syrian delegation is planning to arrive in Crimea on January 17," Muradov said.

The delegation will be led by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammad Samer Khalil and include seven other officials representing the ministry of tourism and transport, Muradov said.

The visit's agenda will include a meeting of the joint Crimean-Syrian working group to discuss trade, economic and tourism cooperation, the Crimean official said.

