Syrian Gov't Forces Enter Raqqa For First Time Since 2014 - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Syrian Gov't Forces Enter Raqqa for First Time Since 2014 - Source

The Syrian army for the first time since 2014 entered the city of Raqqa and established observation posts there, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday

RAQQA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Syrian army for the first time since 2014 entered the city of Raqqa and established observation posts there, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Аdvance detachments of the Syrian government army entered Raqqa for the first time in five years and established several observation posts in the city," the source said.

