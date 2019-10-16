(@imziishan)

RAQQA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The Syrian army for the first time since 2014 entered the city of Raqqa and established observation posts there, a military source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Аdvance detachments of the Syrian government army entered Raqqa for the first time in five years and established several observation posts in the city," the source said.