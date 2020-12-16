The delegation of the Syrian government suggested eight principles that must be respected across the country, during the last round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, while the opposition delegation presented three times more principles and insisted they should be incorporated in the future constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The delegation of the Syrian government suggested eight principles that must be respected across the country, during the last round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, while the opposition delegation presented three times more principles and insisted they should be incorporated in the future constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday.

"The delegation nominated by the Syrian government presented eight principles," Pedersen said in his address to the UN Security Council.

These principles, in particular, condemn the occupation of the Syrian territory, reject separatism projects, promote national identity and cultural diversity, encourage humanitarian returns and address humanitarian issues, according to the envoy.

The diplomat noted that the government delegation emphasized that these principles "were not explicitly linked to the future constitutional text."

"The delegation nominated by the Syrian Negotiations Commission presented 23 points, which address the range of principles," he continued.

These principles are related to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, international relations and commitments to international law, the separation of powers, political pluralism, corruption, the return of refugees, and social and economic issues, according to the envoy.

They were "represented by the delegation as points for development to form part of the basic principles in a new constitution," he noted.

The latest round of the Committee turned out to be more collaborative than those that took place previously, according to the diplomat.

"I was somewhat encouraged that the members listened to each other's narratives with attentiveness and even respect, with fewer interruptions than before and with some genuine attempt to engage with each other's positions," Pedersen said.

He said that in his opinion, it is possible to see "potential common ground" in the discussions that took place.

"In 2021 we need a deeper and broader process ... This needs a new form of international cooperation on Syria with key players at the table and key issues on the table," Pedersen said, underlining that it is possible, in his opinion.

The next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will take place from January 25-29, 2021.