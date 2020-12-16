UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Gov't Lays Down 8 National Principles, Opposition Suggests 23 At SCC Meeting - UN

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:12 PM

Syrian Gov't Lays Down 8 National Principles, Opposition Suggests 23 at SCC Meeting - UN

The delegation of the Syrian government suggested eight principles that must be respected across the country, during the last round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, while the opposition delegation presented three times more principles and insisted they should be incorporated in the future constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The delegation of the Syrian government suggested eight principles that must be respected across the country, during the last round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, while the opposition delegation presented three times more principles and insisted they should be incorporated in the future constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday.

"The delegation nominated by the Syrian government presented eight principles," Pedersen said in his address to the UN Security Council.

These principles, in particular, condemn the occupation of the Syrian territory, reject separatism projects, promote national identity and cultural diversity, encourage humanitarian returns and address humanitarian issues, according to the envoy.

The diplomat noted that the government delegation emphasized that these principles "were not explicitly linked to the future constitutional text."

"The delegation nominated by the Syrian Negotiations Commission presented 23 points, which address the range of principles," he continued.

These principles are related to Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, international relations and commitments to international law, the separation of powers, political pluralism, corruption, the return of refugees, and social and economic issues, according to the envoy.

They were "represented by the delegation as points for development to form part of the basic principles in a new constitution," he noted.

The latest round of the Committee turned out to be more collaborative than those that took place previously, according to the diplomat.

"I was somewhat encouraged that the members listened to each other's narratives with attentiveness and even respect, with fewer interruptions than before and with some genuine attempt to engage with each other's positions," Pedersen said.

He said that in his opinion, it is possible to see "potential common ground" in the discussions that took place.

"In 2021 we need a deeper and broader process ... This needs a new form of international cooperation on Syria with key players at the table and key issues on the table," Pedersen said, underlining that it is possible, in his opinion.

The next round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee will take place from January 25-29, 2021.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Syria Geneva January From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

1 minute ago

US Briefed NATO on Alleged Russian Anti-Satellite ..

3 minutes ago

US Space Command Says Russia Conducted Anti-Satell ..

3 minutes ago

Arbab to provide all facilities at Civil Hospital ..

4 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide best healthcare faciliti ..

7 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.