UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Gov't, Opposition Released Several Detainees Under Astana Peace Process - Ankara

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 09:28 PM

Syrian Gov't, Opposition Released Several Detainees Under Astana Peace Process - Ankara

The Syrian opposition and government on Friday conducted a mutual exchange of several detainees as part of the Astana peace process, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Syrian opposition and government on Friday conducted a mutual exchange of several detainees as part of the Astana peace process, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the release of former detainees was made possible through the special working group set up jointly by Ankara, Moscow, and Tehran within the framework of Astana process.

"As the fifth project of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons ... several persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime were mutually and simultaneously released on 2 July 2021 in the Abu al Zindeen district in the south of al-Bab, controlled by the opposition," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, which comprises Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on detainees release was established by the trio during the eight round of the talks in December 2017.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Syria Exchange Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Tehran Astana Ankara January July December 2017 Government Opposition

Recent Stories

US Used Lying Witness in Assange Case 'Out of Shee ..

4 minutes ago

Western Provocations Aimed at Undermining Belarusi ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Intelligence Prevents Plane Explosion in Co ..

41 minutes ago

Biden Says Not Worried Delta Variant Will Cause Ne ..

41 minutes ago

Syrian Opposition 'Positive' About Upcoming Talks ..

41 minutes ago

Merkel Calls for "Pragmatic Solutions" to Post-Bre ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.