The Syrian opposition and government on Friday conducted a mutual exchange of several detainees as part of the Astana peace process, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The Syrian opposition and government on Friday conducted a mutual exchange of several detainees as part of the Astana peace process, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the release of former detainees was made possible through the special working group set up jointly by Ankara, Moscow, and Tehran within the framework of Astana process.

"As the fifth project of the Working Group on the Release of Detainees/Abductees, Handover of Bodies and Identification of Missing Persons ... several persons detained by the opposition groups and the regime were mutually and simultaneously released on 2 July 2021 in the Abu al Zindeen district in the south of al-Bab, controlled by the opposition," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Syrian Civil War has been going on since 2011, with President Bashar Assad's forces fighting against different insurgent groups. The Astana trio, which comprises Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has been trying to bring the conflicting sides together to achieve peaceful settlement since their first meeting in the Kazakh capital of Astana (now Nur Sultan) in January 2017. The working group on detainees release was established by the trio during the eight round of the talks in December 2017.