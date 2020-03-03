UrduPoint.com
Syrian Gov't Stresses Full Confidence In Russia In Upcoming Talks With Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 09:05 PM

DAMASCUS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Tuesday that the Syrian government has full confidence in Russia in the upcoming talks with Turkey on the situation in Syria's Idlib province.

"The Russians are working with the Syrian government in the framework of the international law," Mekdad said on the sideline of the opening of an embassy in Damascus by Libya's eastern government of Khalifa Haftar.

His remarks come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to meet on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib which is witnessing heightened tension.The meeting is expected to discuss a cease-fire in Idlib.

"We have full and unwavering confidence in our Russian friends," Mekdad said.He stressed the Syrian army will continue to fight "terrorist groups" until retaking all areas in the country.

Since December, the Syrian forces have been on a wide-scale offensive against the ultra-radical rebels in Idlib province, the country's last rebel stronghold, which borders Turkey.

The direct confrontation between the two countries came in the wake of a Syrian attack last Thursday which killed 34 Turkish soldiers.

Since then, the Turkish forces have been targeting Syrian troops in Idlib, destroying warplanes and killing dozens of Syrian soldiers.

