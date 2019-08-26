Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking about the situation in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun, said Monday the Syrian government troops, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, did not violate any agreements with Turkey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking about the situation in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun, said Monday the Syrian government troops, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, did not violate any agreements with Turkey.

"As for what is happening in the Idlib de-escalation zone and, in particular, in the Khan Sheikhoun area and the surrounding area: the Syrian armed forces with our support do not violate any agreements. Let me remind you once again, [Russian] President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said this," Lavrov told reporters in Moscow.

Lavrov added that it had been impossible yet to organize joint military patrols by Russia and Turkey in Idlib.

He said the Syrian government troops had acted legitimately eliminating the terror hotbed in Khan Sheikhoun.