Syrian Health Minister Meets KSrelief Medical Volunteer Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Syrian Minister of Health Dr. Maher Hussein Al-Sharaa met in Damascus with the volunteer medical team of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), led by Volunteer Programs Department Director Ali bin Saad Al-Qarni.

Meeting participants reviewed the latest developments of the Saudi Amal Volunteer Program to support the Syrian people. The program includes the implementation of 104 volunteer campaigns covering medical and surgical specialties, as well as training and educational programs and economic empowerment initiatives aimed at improving beneficiaries' lives and enhancing healthcare services.

