Syrian Housebuilders Reconstructed, Built 200 Houses in Aleppo Over 1.5 Years - Engineer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Housebuilders built or reconstructed 200 residential buildings in the devastated district of Jamia ar Riyad of Syria's northern city of Aleppo in 18 months, engineer Muhammed Ismail, who is in charge of the works, said.

"In this district, there are a lot of buildings which have significantly suffered from shelling. We are currently reconstructing them. In the course of 1.5 years, we have managed to build 200 residential buildings. We plan to finish 160 more by the end of the next year. We work in strict compliance with our schedule. And we have enough of everything ” workers, technical specialists and materials. I am sure that we will complete everything in line with the schedule," Ismail told reporters.

Syrian housebuilders began constructing affordable housing in Aleppo's southwestern neighborhood back in 2007. Ten years later, when 360 houses were built, the area was captured by militants.

Ismail said that six months ago, there was a lack of workforce in the area, as well as other construction sites. But now, this problem is being resolved as thousands of refugees are returning to Syria.

The engineer said that apartments in the buildings under construction had already been bought. Those who purchased apartments before the war would receive them first, Ismail pointed out.