UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Kurd Militia Attack Kills Turkish Soldier: Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:05 PM

Syrian Kurd militia attack kills Turkish soldier: ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded on Wednesday in a clash with Syrian Kurdish militia forces, the defence ministry said

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded on Wednesday in a clash with Syrian Kurdish militia forces, the defence ministry said.

"Our hero comrade fell martyr and five were wounded during the clashes with the terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry say where the clashes with the People's Protection Units (YPG) occurred.

The Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said it was a rocket attack on a Turkish position in northern Aleppo.

Turkey says the YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is branded as a terrorist group by Ankara.

While Turkey's Western allies have also designated the PKK a terrorist organisation, they support the YPG as a crucial force in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Syria Turkey Aleppo Ankara

Recent Stories

Atif Khan unveiled logo of 33rd National Games ami ..

2 minutes ago

New Zealand win toss, Elect to bat first

2 minutes ago

First case of dengue reported in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

6 minutes ago

Huge quantity of smuggled cloth seized in Faisalab ..

6 minutes ago

NA approves 66 Demands for Grants worth over Rs347 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.