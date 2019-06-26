Syrian Kurd militia attack kills Turkish soldier: ministry

(@imziishan)

A Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded on Wednesday in a clash with Syrian Kurdish militia forces, the defence ministry said

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :A Turkish soldier was killed and five were wounded on Wednesday in a clash with Syrian Kurdish militia forces, the defence ministry said.

"Our hero comrade fell martyr and five were wounded during the clashes with the terrorists," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry say where the clashes with the People's Protection Units (YPG) occurred.

The Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said it was a rocket attack on a Turkish position in northern Aleppo.

Turkey says the YPG is a Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and is branded as a terrorist group by Ankara.

While Turkey's Western allies have also designated the PKK a terrorist organisation, they support the YPG as a crucial force in the fight against the Islamic State group.