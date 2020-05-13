UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurdish Administration's Health Authority Denies Receiving WHO Coronavirus Aid

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 10:59 PM

The co-chair of the Kurdish administration's health authority in northeastern Syria denied on Wednesday receiving World Health Organization's coronavirus-related aid, media have reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The co-chair of the Kurdish administration's health authority in northeastern Syria denied on Wednesday receiving World Health Organization's coronavirus-related aid, media have reported.

The WHO's Syria office tweeted on Monday that trucks had delivered 30 tonnes of medical supplies to al-Qamishli by road, the first such shipment in two years. It contained incubators, ventilators, intensive care beds and other vital equipment.

"To this moment, we have not received any amount of the reported 30 tons of aid," Jwan Mustafa was cited as saying by the Iraqi Kurdish news network Rudaw.

The broadcaster said a WHO spokesperson told it on condition of anonymity that the aid was still "under inventory" at the UN health agency's warehouses in the area and would be delivered to designated hospitals in the coming days.

"This equipment will be distributed to functional health facilities... including the National Hospitals of Kisra, Qamishli, Raqqa, as well as Keira in rural Deir ez-Zor, Manbij Hospital, Hasaka's health department, and Qamishli's National Hospital," they said.

All but one hospital are controlled by the Syrian Kurdish troops, dominated by the Syrian Democratic Forces. The area under the Kurdish administration has reported three cases of diagnosed coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.

