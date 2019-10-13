Syrian Kurdish Authorities Say 785 IS Affiliates Escaped Prison Camp Amid Turkey Offensive

UrduPoint.com
Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Self-proclaimed Kurdish Autonomous Administration in Syria said Sunday at least 785 prisoners associated with the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) had escaped a prison camp with the help of whom it called Turkish mercenaries in northern Syria.

"Today, 785 foreign IS operatives managed to flee Ain Issa camp in coordination with a group of Turkish mercenaries and covered by Turkish shelling and support from the Turkish attack," a statement released on the autonomous region's website said.

Prisons and displacement camps run by Kurdish forces hold thousands of IS militants and their family members after the terrorist organization was defeated in Syria and Iraq.

Turkey launched the offensive against Kurdish groups in northeastern Syria on Wednesday following an abrupt withdrawal of US forces in the region. The US forces had protected Kurdish elements in their self-declared Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria following joint operations against IS.

