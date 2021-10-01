Syrian Kurdish Delegation Asked US For Sanctions Waiver for Norhteast Syria - Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday that the delegation has asked for a sanctions waiver for Kurdish strongholds in northeastern Syria during their visit to Washington, DC, and revealed that there is more interest from the Congress on the matter.

"We asked again during this visit to give us a waiver for Northeastern Syria," Ehmed Syrian Democratic Council said, adding that she saw more interest in the Congress. "We hope that we are going to get some result in the soon future."