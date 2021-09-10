WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Executive Committee President Ilham Ehmed is coming soon to Washington for meetings with US officials to discuss continued support for the region, the SDC Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"She is coming soon, in the coming weeks," Saker said. "We are working to prepare the schedule for her. But the meetings will be with the State Department, I believe, maybe Pentagon or maybe something else."

While in Washington, he added, Ehmed will discuss the role of the United State in addressing the Syrian conflict.

"We ask them for support - still supporting us to fight the ISIS [Islamic state terrorist group banned in Russia], to support stabilization in the area, to support us to be part of the political solution and to let them know what's again Turkey doing by targeting us," he said.

Saker said the SDC regularly holds meetings with the European leaders.

"The outcome is that France still supports us, because they are from the international coalition, and they will support stabilization and also keep fighting against ISIS and sleeping cells," he said. "So, really it was very kind of France. For us, it's a good sign from France, and we really appreciate that."

Saker also shared that about a month ago Ehmed met with French President Emmanuel Macron

"The main goal is that they should, first of all, take their detainees, the ISIS detainees back, and also to support us to be part of the political solution in Syria. Because without us, it will never, I believe, it will never be a final solution to political process," he said. "It will be between the opposition and the government. And we are excluded. It is not fair, and how it could be? We will never recognize what they will have, if we are not part of the solution."