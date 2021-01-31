Syrian Kurdish Militia Opens Fire on Protest Against Blockade of Al-Hasakah

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Syrian Kurdish forces shot a protester dead at a demonstration on Sunday against the militia's blockade of the northeastern city of al-Hasakah.

"Four people were taken to a medical center with gunshot wounds, where one of them died of his injuries," Issa Khalaf, the city's health director, was quoted as saying by SANA.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which control the area, reportedly cordoned off al-Hasakah and Qamishli in early January, causing food and medicine shortages.

The Syrian government has invited the SDF to talks in a bid to restore Syria's territorial integrity. The SDF is meanwhile seeking to retain control over parts of al-Hasakah, Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir-ez-Zor provinces with the help of US residue forces.