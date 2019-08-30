UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Arrest Belgian-Born IS Fighter Nicknamed 'Executioner Of Raqqa' - Reports

A Belgian man who has killed more than a hundred people in Raqqa on orders by the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has been arrested in Syria, media reported on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A Belgian man who has killed more than a hundred people in Raqqa on orders by the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) has been arrested in Syria, media reported on Friday.

Anouar Haddouchi was captured by Syrian Kurds after the fall of the last IS holdout in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz in spring, the Belgian daily De Morgen has learned.

The 35-year-old, also known as the "executioner of Raqqa," is being probed by Belgian prosecutors for sending money to the mastermind of the 2015 Paris attacks and the 2016 Brussels bombings.

He is being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces together with his 32-year-old Belgian wife, Julie Maes. It is unclear whether he will be put on trial in Syria, Belgium or France, the daily said.

