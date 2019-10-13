Syrian Kurds Ask Egypt for Help Amid Turkish Offensive - Politician

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), which is the political wing of the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, has asked Egypt for help amid the recently-launched military operation of Turkey in Kurd-populated north of Syria, the co-chairman of the organization, Riad Darar, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Darar had a meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry, hours before the Arab League held an emergency meeting over Turkey's military operation in Syria.

"We asked for help, any help, both political and informational, anything that can help us withstand this aggression," Darar said, adding that the meeting took place at the initiative of the Egyptian minister.

According to the Kurdish politician, he conveyed the openness of the SDC to any solution that would stop Ankara's offensive.

"We decided to resist and we will continue protecting ourselves, our land and our families," Darar said.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in north Syria against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Ankara designates as terrorists.

The air component of the operation has begun the same day in the Ras al-Ain town of Al Hasakah province, while the land operations have been launched shortly after.

The Turkish offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and IS terrorists and create a so-called safe zone where, among everything, Turkey wants to relocate part of some 4 million Syrian refugees currently in its territory. The military operation has already resulted in civilian deaths on both sides of the border. Damascus views the operation as a violation of Syria's territorial integrity.

While the Syrian government does not recognize the legitimacy of the Kurdish autonomy in the country's north-east, Damascus has repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupational policies in the area.