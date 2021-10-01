UrduPoint.com

Syrian Kurds Ask US To Work With Russia On Pressure Assad On Political Solution - Leader

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:52 PM

Syrian Kurds Ask US to Work With Russia on Pressure Assad on Political Solution - Leader

The Syrian Kurds are appealing to the United States to work with Russia on asserting pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to make compromises to expedite a political solution, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Syrian Kurds are appealing to the United States to work with Russia on asserting pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to make compromises to expedite a political solution, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday.

"But we ask they to agree with Russia that the Russians and the Americans work with each other so we can pressure the Assad regime to give some compromises and to get to a political solution," she said. "They showed their readiness. Despite the fact that the regime is not ready at all to start this process, but we give this a shot."

When asked what efforts are made to bring the Syrian Kurds into the Geneva process, Ehmed said, "what we heard from the US Administration is that any serious political process in Syria cannot happen without having you (Syrian Kurds) included.

"

The war in Syria, which erupted as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, has been ongoing for a decade now. What started as protests demanding reforms later turned into a full-scale war between the government and opposition armed groups, as well as the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Numerous international forces have also taken sides in the conflict by aligning with one group or another.

In an effort to settle the conflict, Russia, Turkey, and Iran launched the so-called Astana talks in 2017, so that the government and opposition could negotiate a peaceful solution. Another international format is the UN-brokered talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The 150-member body, with equal representation of the government, opposition, and civil society, was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Iran Russia Turkey Civil Society Astana Geneva United States October 2017 2019 All From Government Arab Opposition

Recent Stories

Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawa ..

Seven wagons of goods train derailed near Chichawatni

2 minutes ago
 Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Arti ..

Art Exhibition 'Syria Through Eyes of Russian Artists' Opens in Damascus

2 minutes ago
 Vienna Police Conduct Operation Due to Bomb Threat ..

Vienna Police Conduct Operation Due to Bomb Threat at Belarusian Embassy - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in ..

Two People Dead After Plane, Helicopter Collide in US State of Arizona - Police

11 minutes ago
 Control Room setup to deal with rain emergency

Control Room setup to deal with rain emergency

11 minutes ago
 Police arrested two robbers

Police arrested two robbers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.