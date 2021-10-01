Syrian Kurds Ask US to Work With Russia on Pressure Assad on Political Solution - Leader

The Syrian Kurds are appealing to the United States to work with Russia on asserting pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to make compromises to expedite a political solution, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday

"But we ask they to agree with Russia that the Russians and the Americans work with each other so we can pressure the Assad regime to give some compromises and to get to a political solution," she said. "They showed their readiness. Despite the fact that the regime is not ready at all to start this process, but we give this a shot."

When asked what efforts are made to bring the Syrian Kurds into the Geneva process, Ehmed said, "what we heard from the US Administration is that any serious political process in Syria cannot happen without having you (Syrian Kurds) included.

The war in Syria, which erupted as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests, has been ongoing for a decade now. What started as protests demanding reforms later turned into a full-scale war between the government and opposition armed groups, as well as the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Numerous international forces have also taken sides in the conflict by aligning with one group or another.

In an effort to settle the conflict, Russia, Turkey, and Iran launched the so-called Astana talks in 2017, so that the government and opposition could negotiate a peaceful solution. Another international format is the UN-brokered talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. The 150-member body, with equal representation of the government, opposition, and civil society, was launched on October 30, 2019, to work toward drafting a new constitution.