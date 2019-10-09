UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Can Accept Anti-Aircraft Systems From Damascus To Defend Against Turkey - SDF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:31 PM

The Autonomous Self-Administration of North and East Syria, the civilian body that governs the Kurdish region of Rojava, is ready to cooperate with the Syrian military in case of an attack from Turkey and expects Damascus to provide anti-aircraft missile systems, Riad Darar, co-chairman of Syrian Democratic Council, the political branch of the Syrian Democratic Forces, told Egyptian Youm7 website on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Autonomous Self-Administration of North and East Syria, the civilian body that governs the Kurdish region of Rojava, is ready to cooperate with the Syrian military in case of an attack from Turkey and expects Damascus to provide anti-aircraft missile systems, Riad Darar, co-chairman of Syrian Democratic Council, the political branch of the Syrian Democratic Forces, told Egyptian Youm7 website on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in the coming days, to clear the border area of Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists in Turkey, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there. Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned Erdogan's initiative and offered its support to Syrian Kurds provided they "go back to common sense and get on the right track," recognizing Damascus authority.

"If the Syrian army wants to defend the region it can provide anti-aircraft missile systems in order to support the SDF," Darar said, noting that Damascus must prove its words with actions.

According to Darar, the SDF was ready to coordinate its activities with the Syrian military to protect the country's borders.

"The Syrian military is the military of the entire Syria that does not know borders, it is responsible for all borders of the Syrian Arab Republic, it also must respond to the people's demands," Darar added.

Amid the armed conflict in Syria, the Kurds, keeping control over the country's northern areas, announced the creation of the Federal region of Rojava in 2016, with Damascus saying the move had no legal power. The Syrian government has repeatedly urged the Kurds to join a dialogue and slammed their reliance on US forces.

