Syrian Kurds Cooperate Militarily With Damascus Solely To Maintain State Sovereignty - SDC

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Syrian Kurds cooperate militarily with Damascus for the sole purpose of maintaining the state's sovereignty as well as its unity against Turkey amid Ankara's plans to conduct a military operation in the northern part of the country, SDC Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"Our military cooperation with Damascus is about maintaining Syrian sovereignty and unity against a foreign invader that seeks to occupy Syrian territory," Saker said.

Nuri Mahmoud, spokesperson for the People's Protection Unit (YPG), told Sputnik earlier that they are working in coordination with Syrian officials to develop a common working formula and draw up a defense plan in case of a Turkish invasion.

"Our relations with Damascus remain strictly military," Saker said. "We seek to meet with all Syrian political actors to reach a political solution, but the Damascus government does not want to meet and discuss political negotiations right now."

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara stands ready to undertake a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area and in Syria illegal and has urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

"We would like to have both, international and Syrian support to counter the Turkish threat, especially a no-fly zone," Saker said. "Syrians must stand united against foreign invasions and the international community has a responsibility to prevent an attack that will only benefit ISIS (Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia)."

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with various insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army to oust the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In late 2017, the Islamic State was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism mop-up operations are still underway.

The United States backs Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests from Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and its theft of Syrian oil - state piracy.

