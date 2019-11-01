Syrian Kurds Daily Speak to Russia on Security, Seek Help With Damascus Talks - SDC

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council, the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), daily speaks with Russian officials on the security in the region and seeks Moscow's help in facilitating negotiations with Damascus, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the SDC Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"We are talking to Russian officials. Regarding the military operation there is daily conversation with the Russian officials," Ehmed said.

"The SDC and Russia also have political negotiations, talks, we also do it from Rojava, Syria. We are talking about how to secure the region and the area, and also we are asking for their help so we can have talks with the Syrian regime," Ehmed said.