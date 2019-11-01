UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Daily Speak To Russia On Security, Seek Help With Damascus Talks - SDC

Syrian Kurds Daily Speak to Russia on Security, Seek Help With Damascus Talks - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), speaks daily with Russian officials on security in the region and seeks Moscow's help in facilitating negotiations with Damascus, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the SDC Executive Committee, told Sputnik.

"We are talking to Russian officials. Regarding the military operation there is daily conversation with the Russian officials," Ehmed said.

"The SDC and Russia also have political negotiations, talks, we also do it from Rojava, Syria. We are talking about how to secure the region and the area, and also we are asking for their help so we can have talks with the Syrian regime," Ehmed said.

On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off the "common enemy" Turkey, state media said. The Syrian Defense Ministry said the Kurdish-led SDF should join its ranks as their backer, the United States, had started pulling forces from the area.

Ehmed told Sputnik earlier that the Kurdish fighters were not discussing joining the Syrian forces at the moment but would start the talks if Damascus made them an offer.

The Kurds have already agreed to Damascus sending troops to patrol the border with Turkey, following Ankara's anti-terrorist operation in the region.

