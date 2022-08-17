Syrian Kurds Deny Reports Turkey Launched Military Operation - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that the latest social media reports of Ankara allegedly launching its military operation in northern Syria are false.

Unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about the start of a Turkish military operation against the Kurds in northern Syria on Tuesday. Reports said, according to Turkish media sources, that a Turkish military convoy entered Jarablus in northern Syria.

"This news it is not true," Saker stated. "There is not any attack and we believe there has been no green (light) from either Russia or the United States to do this attack .

But we noticed that they have increased their drone attacks in the area. They are targeting civilians, the leader of self-administration, which is not good for the stability of the area."

At the end of June, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country would conduct a new military operation in northern Syria against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated terrorist by Ankara. Since 2016, Turkey has carried out four counterterrorism operations in Syria.