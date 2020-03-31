UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Do Not Know How Many Covid-19 Cases In North, East Syria Due To Lack Of Tests

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:30 PM

Syrian Kurds Do Not Know How Many Covid-19 Cases in North, East Syria Due to Lack of Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Syrian Kurds are unaware of how many coronavirus cases they currently have in the north and east of the country as they do not have any tests, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"We do not know how many cases of coronavirus there are in North and East Syria, because we do not have any testing methods for the virus," Saker said. "If we do not receive aid and support from the international community, including test kits, North and East Syria will be utterly devastated."

