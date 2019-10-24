UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds From SDF Ready To Discuss Joining Syrian Army After Crisis Settlement - Bali

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Syrian Kurds From SDF Ready to Discuss Joining Syrian Army After Crisis Settlement - Bali

The Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are ready to discuss joining the Syrian army after a political solution to the Syrian crisis is reached, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali told Sputnik

QAMISHLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The Arab-Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are ready to discuss joining the Syrian army after a political solution to the Syrian crisis is reached, SDF spokesman Mustafa Bali told Sputnik.

"Since the SDF's establishment until now, the forces declared themselves only within the framework of the Syrian nation and recognized all its components," Bali said.

"The Syrian crisis initially started from this point - Syria's security state can no longer manage the crisis issue in Syria. We need a political solution that reconciles Syria with all its components. In the result, we [SDF] will be open to the solution regardless to be the part of the Syrian army or the 5th Brigade inside it," he said.

