UrduPoint.com

Syrian Kurds Hear Only 'Silence' From US, UN On Turkish Attacks - SDC

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Syrian Kurds Hear Only 'Silence' From US, UN on Turkish Attacks - SDC

The Syrian Kurds are only hearing silence from Washington and the UN after Turkey's airstrikes in Syria, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Syrian Kurds are only hearing silence from Washington and the UN after Turkey's airstrikes in Syria, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), in Syria. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

"Where is the condemnation of the United Nations and the international community (and) even Washington? Right now, we hear only silence. This can only be interpreted as a tacit support for this Turkish aggression," Saker said.

Saker said the strikes targeted Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army.

"They are targeting the Syrian infrastructure in the area. The world is seeking to have stability in the area but these attacks are breaking the stability and worsen humanitarian issues," he added.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the army intends to clear the northern Syrian regions of Tall Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al Arab, also known as Kobani, of Kurdish militants.

A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that Turkish airstrikes in Syria earlier this week posed a risk to US forces in the region.

The United States previously said the Turkish strikes did not pose a risk to US forces, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Hearing Militants World Army United Nations Syria Condemnation Turkey Washington Manbij United States Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Media From Arab

Recent Stories

Governor for high moral grounds, facts based journ ..

Governor for high moral grounds, facts based journalism

59 seconds ago
 Syrian Kurds Seek Diplomatic Contacts With Damascu ..

Syrian Kurds Seek Diplomatic Contacts With Damascus - SDC

1 minute ago
 IWMB foils illegal hunting attempt in Islamabad Cl ..

IWMB foils illegal hunting attempt in Islamabad Club's premises

12 minutes ago
 Bulgaria, EU to Discuss Oil Exports From Russia-Ow ..

Bulgaria, EU to Discuss Oil Exports From Russia-Owned Refinery - Deputy Prime Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday ..

UNSC to Hold Emergency Session Later on Wednesday on Ukraine's Request - Russian ..

16 minutes ago
 Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes ..

Ukraine nuclear plants cut from grid after strikes: operator

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.