Syrian Kurds In Contact With US About Turkey's Planned Military Operation - SDC

Published July 08, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, is in touch with the US government about Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria and have been reassured that Washington stands opposed to it, SDC Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"We are in contact with the United States about the planned operation and they have assured us that they are against any Turkish operation," Saker said. "They are speaking to the Turks and trying to diplomatically prevent an attack, however, beyond diplomacy, the assistance they provide is strictly related to the fight against ISIS (Islamic state terror group, banned in Russia) and this will not change."

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara stood ready to undertake a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. The Syrian government has repeatedly pointed out that the presence of Turkish forces in the border area and inside Syria is illegal and has urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

Saker said the cooperation between the Syrian Kurds and the United States remains strong.

"It is focused on the anti-ISIS mission and countering the continuing threat of ISIS cells, while also promoting stability in liberated areas," Saker added.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with different insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. In late 2017, the Islamic State was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism mop-up operations are still underway.

The US government backs Kurdish armed groups located in Syria despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy as it steals Syrian oil.

