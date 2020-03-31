Syrian Kurds Not Prepared For COVID-19, No International Body Provides Aid - SDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Syrian Kurds are not prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and no international body has provided any assistance requested by the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), SDC Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"North and East Syria is in a very dangerous situation. We need aid and support from the international community, but so far we have received absolutely no aid or support," Saker said. "Our region does not even have the capacity to test for coronavirus, let alone effectively treat or quarantine patients."