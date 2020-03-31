UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Kurds Not Prepared For COVID-19, No International Body Provides Aid - SDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 10:10 PM

Syrian Kurds Not Prepared For COVID-19, No International Body Provides Aid - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Syrian Kurds are not prepared to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and no international body has provided any assistance requested by the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), SDC Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"North and East Syria is in a very dangerous situation. We need aid and support from the international community, but so far we have received absolutely no aid or support," Saker said. "Our region does not even have the capacity to test for coronavirus, let alone effectively treat or quarantine patients."

Related Topics

Syria United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

List of purchasing apps increased to 51: TRA

1 hour ago

UAE registers 53 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death: MoHA ..

2 hours ago

Law on strategic commodities stock complements cou ..

2 hours ago

OIC Rejects the Holding of Elections in the Occupi ..

2 hours ago

Huawei Releases Its 2019 Annual Report

2 hours ago

PCB confirms receiving Umar Akmal’s response

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.