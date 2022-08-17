Syrian Kurds Say Assured by US, Russia That There Will Not Be Turkish Military Operation

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik that they have been reassured by both Russia and the United States last week that there will be no Turkish military operation in the area.

"We had meetings at the State Department last week and with the Russians also. They denied that their is any green light from them to do that," Saker said. "But we know that (Turkish President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan can do it and he does not care sometimes about this issue. We are ready to defend ourselves. There is also an agreement with the Syrian government for military defense."

Saker added that the SDC has continuous meetings with the State Department, Pentagon, Congress and all of them want the area to be stable and don not want the Turkish operation.

"They increase drone attacks more and more but there is no attack on the land, only by air. Even there are no fighters yet, only drones. And these drones are very risky," he added.

Turkey has played a considerable role in the Syrian conflict by supporting various opposition groups that are fighting the Syrian government, while at the same time attacking the Kurdish forces. Turkey is currently planning a new operation against the Syrian Kurds while Damascus is opposing foreign interference.