Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children Of IS Militants To Australia

Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:34 PM

The Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has handed over eight orphaned children of militants belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Australia, local authorities, which are not recognized by official Damascus, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has handed over eight orphaned children of militants belonging to the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Australia, local authorities, which are not recognized by official Damascus, said on Monday.

"Eight orphaned children of IS militants with Australian citizenship have been officially handed over to Australian Foreign Ministry representatives in the [northeastern Syrian] city of Qamishli," the administration posted on Facebook.

Over the past two months, the unrecognized Kurdish authorities handed over IS terrorists' family members to Belgium, Norway, the United States, Uzbekistan, as well as a number of other countries.

The region gained a de facto autonomy in Syria in 2012 amid the ongoing civil war in the country, but it has enjoyed no international recognition.

