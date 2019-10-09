The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the civilian body that governs the Kurdish region of Rojava, said on Wednesday that it had received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement regarding possible negotiations between the Kurds and Damascus positively and hoped Moscow would help organize them

Lavrov said earlier in the day in Nur-Sultan that Russia would facilitate the start of a substantive dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, hoping that others would support the effort.

"We positively assess the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding the dialogue between the autonomous administration and the Syrian government, and we hope that Russia will play the role of a guarantor and will provide support in this regard," the statement said.

The AANES noted that they had held several rounds of negotiations with the Syrian authorities, albeit without producing any results.

The administration hopes for a positive outcome of possible negotiations that will allow to avoid a repetition of the situation in Afrin, which passed under Turkish control in March 2018 as a result of a military operation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish self-defense forces and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

On Monday, the US-backed and Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the AANES's military wing, announced that US forces had withdrawn from the Turkish-Syrian border area in violation of agreements reached with Kurdish allies. Washington later announced that the withdrawal was not a complete one but rather a reshuffling of 50-100 troops in the country's north.

Damascus does not recognize the AANES, which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River, or the SDF. The Syrian authorities have also repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.