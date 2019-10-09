UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Kurds Say Pin Hopes On Moscow's Help In Talks With Damascus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:09 PM

Syrian Kurds Say Pin Hopes on Moscow's Help in Talks With Damascus

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the civilian body that governs the Kurdish region of Rojava, said on Wednesday that it had received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement regarding possible negotiations between the Kurds and Damascus positively and hoped Moscow would help organize them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), the civilian body that governs the Kurdish region of Rojava, said on Wednesday that it had received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement regarding possible negotiations between the Kurds and Damascus positively and hoped Moscow would help organize them.

Lavrov said earlier in the day in Nur-Sultan that Russia would facilitate the start of a substantive dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus, hoping that others would support the effort.

"We positively assess the statements of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding the dialogue between the autonomous administration and the Syrian government, and we hope that Russia will play the role of a guarantor and will provide support in this regard," the statement said.

The AANES noted that they had held several rounds of negotiations with the Syrian authorities, albeit without producing any results.

The administration hopes for a positive outcome of possible negotiations that will allow to avoid a repetition of the situation in Afrin, which passed under Turkish control in March 2018 as a result of a military operation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish self-defense forces and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

On Monday, the US-backed and Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the AANES's military wing, announced that US forces had withdrawn from the Turkish-Syrian border area in violation of agreements reached with Kurdish allies. Washington later announced that the withdrawal was not a complete one but rather a reshuffling of 50-100 troops in the country's north.

Damascus does not recognize the AANES, which controls the territories east of the Euphrates River, or the SDF. The Syrian authorities have also repeatedly condemned Turkey's occupation policy in northern Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Damascus Lead Tayyip Erdogan March Border 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

2 minutes ago

Man tortured for not selling land at throw away pr ..

2 minutes ago

UN to Go 'Full Speed Ahead' With Syrian Constituti ..

2 minutes ago

Sir Lanka tour beginning of new int'l cricket era ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Says Turkey Responsible for Ensuring Capture ..

6 minutes ago

UPDATE - Taliban Claim Afghan Raid in Helmand Targ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.