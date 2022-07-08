Syrian Kurds Say Russia Assured Them Will Not Green Light Turkish Military Operation - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has received assurances from Russia that Moscow will not green light Turkey's planned military operation in northern Syria, SDC Representative in the United States Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"Russia has assured us that they will not give a green light to Turkey to invade and their forces have not changed. They have increased patrols in certain areas," Saker said.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Ankara stood ready to undertake a new military operation in northern Syria that could begin at any moment. The Syrian government has repeatedly called the presence of Turkish forces in the border area or inside Syria illegal and has urged Ankara to withdraw its troops.

Saker said a Turkish invasion would destabilize the region, cause death, destruction and displacement, and will contribute to the spreading of terrorism.

"We call upon all nations to act to prevent Turkish hostilities against Syria. Syrians must unite and reach a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous future," he said.

Saker also pointed out that the Syrian Kurds have good relations with both Russia and the United States and have undertaken diplomatic visits to both countries.

"We hope to have more of them soon," he added.

In June, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told Sputnik that a possible Turkish military operation in northern Syria will create new threats to Turkey's security itself.

Lavrentyev emphasized that the possible military operation may boost separatist sentiments among the Kurds, who may try to establish their own state. Such a scenario is not in line with the interests of Turkey and neither with those of Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The Russian diplomat added that the operation would have negative consequences for the whole region and finding a diplomatic solution would be the best option.

The armed conflict in Syria has been ongoing since 2011, with different insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian Army to oust the government of President Bashar Assad. In late 2017, the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism mop-up operations are still underway.

The United States backs the Kurdish armed groups in Syria despite protests by Damascus. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

The Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy as it steals Syrian oil.