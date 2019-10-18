UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Say Turkey Continues Shelling Despite Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:08 PM

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that Turkish troops continue shelling cities in northern Syria despite the announced ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that Turkish troops continue shelling cities in northern Syria despite the announced ceasefire.

After talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, US Vice President Mike Pence said that the sides had agreed to implement a 120-hour ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) to withdraw. Under the deal, Turkey will pause all military action within Operation Peace Spring and halt the operation altogether upon completion of the withdrawal. SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi later said that the deal covered only the area between the cities of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain, just one-third of the border area controlled by the Kurdish forces, as confirmed by US Special Envoy for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey.

"Artillery shelling continues in Ras al-Ain, including with the use of drones. Targets near a hospital are particularly under heavy fire," the statement obtained by Sputnik said.

According to the statement, four ambulances were not able to get to Ras al-Ain due to the ongoing hostilities in the city.

Turkey began its operation in northern Syria on October 9. The offensive was met with criticism from the United States, the European Union and many Arab countries, among others. Damascus has deemed it a violation of Syria's territorial integrity, while Russia, which supports Syria in its fight against terrorism, has emphasized that any escalation of the Syrian conflict should be avoided.

