Syrian Kurds Say Turkey Preparing New Offensive 'Octopus' Amid COVID-19 Crisis - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Syrian Kurds are worried about a new military operation prepared by Turkey against them in the region amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the world, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"Now, Turkey is taking this opportunity - while the world is distracted and weakened by Coronavirus - to announce a new offensive against us, which they are calling 'Octopus,'" Saker said. "Turkey's new offensive aims to occupy all of North and East Syria - our entire region.

How can we fight this global pandemic when Turkish-backed forces may begin shelling us at any moment?"

Ankara views the Kurdish-led groups, which are operating in northern Syria, as affiliates of the PKK, which is considered by Turkey to be a terrorist organization. To fight them, Turkey - in cooperation with several Syrian opposition groups - conducted a number of military operations in Syria, such as the Euphrates Shield and the Olive Branch operation in the city of Afrin. Damascus has condemned Ankara's military operations as a violation of Syrian sovereignty.