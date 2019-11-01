UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Seeking US Help In Becoming Part Of Syria's Political System - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Kurds are seeking the help of the United States in becoming part of Syria's political system, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), told Sputnik.

UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said Monday, ahead of the launch of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, that there were representatives of Kurds in the new body, but none linked to the military wing of the SDC � the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

"We want to be part of the political new structure of the region, of the Constitutional Committee. We are not represented. They [US] are just using us a fighter � fighting here, fighting there � but we want to be part of the political process," Ehmed said, adding that the Kurds were "looking to be part of the political system, and that's what they are asking America to do and help them.

When asked whether Washington is doing anything to assist the Kurds in this regard, Ehmed stated, "We have not seen anything yet from American side."

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee is currently convening for the first time in Geneva. Representation within the body is split equally between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

