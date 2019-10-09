Syrian Kurds Shelled Nusaybin in Response to Turkish Air Strikes on North Syria - Reports

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:39 PM
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Arab-Kurdish units, in response to Turkish air strikes, shelled the Turkish city of Nusaybin on the border with Syria from mortars, the Syrian state television reported Wednesday
The Ikhbariya tv channel also said the SDF units set on fire several oil fields in the north of Syria's Hasakah province.