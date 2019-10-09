UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Shelled Nusaybin In Response To Turkish Air Strikes On North Syria - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Arab-Kurdish units, in response to Turkish air strikes, shelled the Turkish city of Nusaybin on the border with Syria from mortars, the Syrian state television reported Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Arab-Kurdish units, in response to Turkish air strikes, shelled the Turkish city of Nusaybin on the border with Syria from mortars, the Syrian state television reported Wednesday.

The Ikhbariya tv channel also said the SDF units set on fire several oil fields in the north of Syria's Hasakah province.

