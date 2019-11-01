UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds, UN Discussing Possibility Of Peacekeeping Forces On Turkish Border - SDC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:36 PM

The Syrian Kurds are discussing with the United Nations possibility of having peacekeeping forces on the border with Turkey, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Syrian Kurds are discussing with the United Nations possibility of having peacekeeping forces on the border with Turkey, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) told Sputnik.

In October, just as Turkey launched an anti-terrorist operation in northeastern Syria, German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer floated the idea of an internationally-controlled security zone in the region. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the decision on such a mission would have to be made at the UN.

"UN peacekeeping force to secure the border ... We are giving them [UN] our message, and we are talking about it and we are working on it.

.. with the UN," Ehmed said.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin told Sputnik last week that Moscow did not see the need to create an internationally-controlled safe zone in northeastern Syria.

Turkey's operation was aimed against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia labeled as terrorists by Ankara. The United States, which had been backing the Kurdish fighters in Syria, managed to agree a ceasefire with Turkey. As the truce came to an end, Ankara signed a memorandum with Moscow. Under this agreement, the Kurdish forces would withdraw from the Turkish border and Russia and Turkey would conduct joint patrols in the area.

