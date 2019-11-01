(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria are ready to join forces with President Bashar Assad, but they want "restructuring" of the Syrian army" to happen first, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council told Sputnik.

The SDC is a political branch of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces operating mostly in northeastern Syria, where Turkey recently launched an anti-terrorist offensive. On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off Ankara, state media reported.

"We are prepared to join the forces with Assad but restructuring, changing the Syrian army. If we agree with the Syrian regime about how we are managing our areas, and then yes, we are ready to join the Syrian army," Ehmed said, stressing that it "cannot happen in an hour," as there should be discussions with Damascus first.

"What happened is the Defense Ministry released the statement where they are addressing us like criminals," she added.

"So, the SDF said 'no.' We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together, not like join as we are the fugitive," Ehmed said.