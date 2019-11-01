UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Syrian Kurds Want To Join Forces With Damascus If Gov't Army Restructured - SDC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:02 PM

Syrian Kurds Want to Join Forces With Damascus If Gov't Army Restructured - SDC

Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria are ready to join forces with President Bashar Assad, but they want "restructuring" of the Syrian army" to happen first, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria are ready to join forces with President Bashar Assad, but they want "restructuring" of the Syrian army" to happen first, Ilham Ehmed, the president of the Executive Committee of the Syrian Democratic Council told Sputnik.

The SDC is a political branch of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces operating mostly in northeastern Syria, where Turkey recently launched an anti-terrorist offensive. On Wednesday, the Syrian government called on Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria to join the army to stave off Ankara, state media reported.

"We are prepared to join the forces with Assad but restructuring, changing the Syrian army. If we agree with the Syrian regime about how we are managing our areas, and then yes, we are ready to join the Syrian army," Ehmed said, stressing that it "cannot happen in an hour," as there should be discussions with Damascus first.

"What happened is the Defense Ministry released the statement where they are addressing us like criminals," she added.

"So, the SDF said 'no.' We have to sit together and agree on how we are going to be integrated together, not like join as we are the fugitive," Ehmed said.

Related Topics

Army Syria Turkey Damascus Ankara Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

Rabi Pirzada's personal videos go viral on social ..

21 minutes ago

RAC arranges photographic exhibition to show solid ..

9 minutes ago

Centre-province dialogue on taxation, fiscal manag ..

6 minutes ago

Partly cloudy forecast for Karachi on Saturday

7 minutes ago

Syrian Democratic Council 'Desperate' for Funds to ..

7 minutes ago

Containers removed from Expressway, Kashmir Highwa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.