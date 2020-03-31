Syrian Kurds Warn COVID-19 Consequences May Spread Beyond Borders Without Aid - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Syrian Kurds warn that the consequences of the coronavirus may spread beyond the borders of the region if they do not get international assistance to cope with it, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States and member of Presidential Committee Bassam Saker told Sputnik.

"We will face untold death and devastation if we do not receive medical aid and other support very soon," Saker said. "The ramifications of ignoring our calls for aid may last for months, and will reach far beyond our borders."