Syrian Kurds Warn Turkish Operation May Lead to Thousands of IS Detainees Breaking Free

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Syrian Kurds are warning that a potential military operation by Turkey in northern Syria will make it impossible to safeguard prisons there and thousands of fighters from the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) may break free, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"There are no changes (at present) but we are worried about being able to properly guard the prisoners and administer the facilities in the event of a Turkish attack," Saker said. "A Turkish invasion would destabilize the region, and would make it nearly impossible to continue to guard the ISIS (Islamic State) prisoners. If Turkey invades, thousands of ISIS detainees may break free to terrorize the world once again."