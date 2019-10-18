UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds Welcome US-Turkey Agreement On Ceasefire In Northern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Senior Kurdish official Aldar Khalil welcomed on Thursday the agreement between the United States and Turkey on a ceasefire in Syria, Al-Arabiya television  reported.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held negotiations with US Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara that lasted more than 4 hours.

The parties agreed to suspend the Turkish operation in Syria for 120 hours to facilitate the withdrawal of the Syrian Kurds' militia to a distance of about 30 kilometers (some 20 miles) from the border with Turkey.

"We welcome the truce," Khalil said.

According to Khalil, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was forced to compromise and agree to the ceasefire "because of the Kurdish resistance."

