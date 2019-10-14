UrduPoint.com
Syrian Kurds, When Retreating, Took Captive Terrorists With Them -Turkish Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) in Syria, when retreating, took Islamic State (IS, ISIS, banned in Russia) terrorists held in a prison in the Turkish operation zone with them, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Monday.

Earlier, the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria said 785 ISIS-associated foreigners escaped the Ayn Issa camp in the country's north, where Turkey is conducting a military operation.

"There are problems with the prison with the IS militants, and we are trying to do everything we can. The region has the only prison where IS militants were kept. We saw that, while retreating, the YPG vacated the prisons and took the militants with them. We have documentary evidence of this, photographs. We tell our colleagues and allies about this. Don't believe the media that spread rumors," Akar said on the NTV channel.

