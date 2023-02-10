Syrian Lawmaker Calls US Sanctions Waiver for Quake Relief Aid Belated

A Syrian lawmaker slammed the United States on Friday for its belated quake relief aid waiver, arguing precious time needed to rescue people from under the rubble was wasted

"It is a belated effort. This should have been done sooner. We have lost the chance to save people trapped under the debris," Mohammed al-Akam told Sputnik.

The US Treasury announced Thursday that its Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces sanctions, had authorized for 180 days all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited by the Syrian Sanctions Regulations.

Al-Akam said the United States only allowed humanitarian assistance because other countries would try to get quake aid past it "and Washington would have nothing to say against it."

Syria's death toll from a series of devastating quakes that rocked the region on Monday climbed to 1,347 on Thursday, with more than 2,000 people reported injured. More than 18,000 have died in neighboring Turkey.