DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States has sought to weaken Russia's role on the world scene and to harm the interests of Moscow by using disinformation, Syrian lawmaker Ammar Bade'a al-Assad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The US and the West are trying to diminish the Russian role and are trying to harm its interests by spreading lies. The US is trying to use any opportunity to present itself as a winner in a situation where Russia 'refuses to invade,' while (the invasion fear) was in fact invented by the Americans to put Russia in an inconvenient situation and to put pressure on it in regard to the issue of the pipeline (Nord Stream 2)," al-Assad said.

He added that Russia would be able to come out of this situation with preserved interests, including those on non-expansion of NATO eastwards.

The lawmakers noted that Russia had returned troops which took part in joint Russia-Belarus military drills, to places of permanent deployment, thus showing that Moscow had no intention of waging a war.

Western countries continue to allege that Russia is preparing "military provocations" in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some forces away from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus have ended while others were ongoing as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish on Sunday.